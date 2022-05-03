Insights Network (INSTAR) Achieves Market Cap of $3.38 Million

Insights Network (INSTAR) traded up 24.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 3rd. During the last seven days, Insights Network has traded up 1.8% against the dollar. One Insights Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0172 or 0.00000045 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Insights Network has a total market capitalization of $3.38 million and $23,997.00 worth of Insights Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Insights Network Coin Profile

Insights Network (INSTAR) is a coin. Insights Network’s total supply is 291,016,489 coins and its circulating supply is 196,753,508 coins. Insights Network’s official website is www.insights.network . Insights Network’s official Twitter account is @instartoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Insights Network is medium.com/@InsightsNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Insights Network is an Ethereum-Based data exchange. A unique combination of a blockchain and Secure Multiparty Computation makes it possible to enforce the exchange of data and payment between the provider and the requester of data without third-party involvement. Insights Network allows regular users to sell their data (without disclosing their identity) directly to organizations that need it. INSTAR is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Insights Network ecosystem. “

Insights Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insights Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insights Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Insights Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

