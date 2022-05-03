Insider Selling: Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) COO Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating) COO Martin Vazquez sold 5,000 shares of Outset Medical stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.58, for a total transaction of $177,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 49,495 shares in the company, valued at $1,761,032.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Martin Vazquez also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 1st, Martin Vazquez sold 20,000 shares of Outset Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total transaction of $915,400.00.

On Wednesday, March 16th, Martin Vazquez sold 1,030 shares of Outset Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total transaction of $40,963.10.

On Tuesday, March 1st, Martin Vazquez sold 5,000 shares of Outset Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $217,550.00.

NASDAQ OM traded up $0.78 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.49. 378,510 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 381,273. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.02 and a beta of 2.04. Outset Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.29 and a 12-month high of $60.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 7.17 and a current ratio of 7.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.56 and a 200-day moving average of $44.04.

Outset Medical ( NASDAQ:OM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $28.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.55 million. Outset Medical had a negative net margin of 128.59% and a negative return on equity of 34.68%. On average, analysts expect that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -3.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Outset Medical by 26.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,830,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,821,000 after purchasing an additional 999,308 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Outset Medical by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,946,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,819,000 after buying an additional 106,224 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Outset Medical by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,614,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,488,000 after buying an additional 338,146 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Outset Medical during the fourth quarter valued at about $92,901,000. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Outset Medical by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,872,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,311,000 after buying an additional 6,175 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Outset Medical from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Outset Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Outset Medical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th.

Outset Medical Company Profile

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It provides the Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

