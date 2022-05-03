Insider Selling: Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) CEO Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating) CEO Leslie Trigg sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.87, for a total value of $1,076,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 292,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,509,264.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Leslie Trigg also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Outset Medical alerts:

On Friday, April 1st, Leslie Trigg sold 65,000 shares of Outset Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.18, for a total value of $3,001,700.00.

On Wednesday, March 16th, Leslie Trigg sold 3,631 shares of Outset Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total value of $144,404.87.

On Tuesday, March 1st, Leslie Trigg sold 20,000 shares of Outset Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total value of $869,800.00.

OM traded up $0.78 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.49. The stock had a trading volume of 378,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,273. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.04. The company has a current ratio of 7.93, a quick ratio of 7.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.02 and a beta of 2.04. Outset Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $33.29 and a one year high of $60.33.

Outset Medical ( NASDAQ:OM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.04). Outset Medical had a negative return on equity of 34.68% and a negative net margin of 128.59%. The firm had revenue of $28.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.55 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Outset Medical during the fourth quarter valued at $1,996,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 41.7% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,011,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,992,000 after acquiring an additional 297,368 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 6.2% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 17,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Outset Medical during the fourth quarter valued at $391,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Outset Medical during the third quarter valued at $989,000.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Outset Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley raised Outset Medical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Outset Medical from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Outset Medical in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Outset Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It provides the Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Outset Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outset Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.