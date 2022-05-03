Insider Selling: Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Insider Sells 3,627 Shares of Stock

Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) insider Doug Cunningham sold 3,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total transaction of $500,526.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,396. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of KMB traded down $2.81 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $136.02. The stock had a trading volume of 2,221,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,111,255. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $117.32 and a 1 year high of $145.79. The firm has a market cap of $45.83 billion, a PE ratio of 26.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.49, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $126.91 and its 200 day moving average is $132.95.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.12. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 253.93%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.40%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on KMB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.69.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KMB. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,671,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,816,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,514,000 after buying an additional 723,357 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 7,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 1,927 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 105.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 8,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 4,280 shares during the period. 74.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kimberly-Clark (Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.