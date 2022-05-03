Insider Buying: Sigma Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGLB) Director Acquires 15,000 Shares of Stock

Sigma Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGLB – Get Rating) Director Mark Ruport purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.36 per share, for a total transaction of $20,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,969 shares in the company, valued at $35,317.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of SGLB stock traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $1.32. 26,009 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,668. Sigma Labs, Inc. has a one year low of $1.20 and a one year high of $4.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.36.

Sigma Labs (NASDAQ:SGLB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.05). Sigma Labs had a negative net margin of 718.15% and a negative return on equity of 65.00%. The business had revenue of $0.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sigma Labs, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SGLB shares. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Sigma Labs from $4.00 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sigma Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sigma Labs during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Sigma Labs by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 107,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 24,802 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Sigma Labs during the 4th quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Sigma Labs during the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. 12.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sigma Labs

Sigma Labs, Inc, a software company, provides in-process quality assurance software to the additive manufacturing industry. It offers PrintRite3D, an integrated hardware and software edge computing platform that combines inspection, feedback, data collection, and critical analysis. The company also provides PrintRite3D Direct Energy Deposition for metal parts and PrintRite3D Selective Laser Sintering, for polymer materials.

