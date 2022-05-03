Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on INVA. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Innoviva from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Innoviva from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Get Innoviva alerts:

Shares of INVA stock traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $16.31. 2,137,891 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,154,693. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.68. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 0.44. Innoviva has a 12 month low of $11.44 and a 12 month high of $20.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 54.02 and a current ratio of 54.02.

Innoviva ( NASDAQ:INVA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $107.68 million for the quarter. Innoviva had a return on equity of 51.46% and a net margin of 47.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Innoviva will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Innoviva, Inc. acquired 5,385,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $26,926,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Innoviva by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,008,758 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $155,399,000 after acquiring an additional 164,032 shares in the last quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Innoviva by 3.1% in the third quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP now owns 6,614,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $110,520,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Innoviva by 2.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,534,695 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,359,000 after buying an additional 72,372 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Innoviva by 104.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,419,128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,714,000 after buying an additional 725,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of Innoviva by 289.5% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,140,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,871,000 after buying an additional 847,800 shares during the last quarter.

Innoviva Company Profile (Get Rating)

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), umeclidinium bromide (UMEC), with a LABA, and VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA, and LABA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Innoviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innoviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.