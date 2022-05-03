Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Shares Purchased by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 178,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 524 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $10,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IR. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,188,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $361,397,000 after purchasing an additional 746,032 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 100,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,212,000 after buying an additional 2,391 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 2,692.1% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 23,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 22,237 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,070,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $154,762,000 after acquiring an additional 458,900 shares during the period. Finally, Laird Norton Trust Company LLC acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. 97.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

Shares of NYSE IR opened at $44.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.22. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.29 and a 1-year high of $62.64. The company has a market capitalization of $18.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.00 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.31 and a 200-day moving average of $54.34.

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 10.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. Ingersoll Rand’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is 5.93%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Ingersoll Rand from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ingersoll Rand has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.33.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 33,105 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $1,658,229.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sia Abbaszadeh sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $2,284,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,105 shares of company stock worth $4,248,009 in the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.