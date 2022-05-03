Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a decline of 48.6% from the March 31st total of 20,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

IBA stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Monday, hitting $45.25. 7,128 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,098. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.82. Industrias Bachoco has a 1 year low of $36.98 and a 1 year high of $47.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.63.

Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Industrias Bachoco had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 6.19%. On average, equities analysts expect that Industrias Bachoco will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IBA. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Industrias Bachoco by 2,441.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Industrias Bachoco during the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Industrias Bachoco during the fourth quarter valued at $266,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Industrias Bachoco by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period.

IBA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Industrias Bachoco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Industrias Bachoco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Industrias Bachoco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

About Industrias Bachoco

Industrias Bachoco, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a poultry producer in Mexico and the United States. It operates in two segments, Poultry and Others. The company is primarily involved in the breeding, processing, and marketing of chicken, eggs, swine, balanced animal feed, and other meat products.

