Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Price Target Lowered to $28.00 at B. Riley

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by B. Riley from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.20.

Get Industrial Logistics Properties Trust alerts:

Shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust stock opened at $15.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 6.47, a current ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $15.09 and a 12-month high of $28.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.21.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust ( NASDAQ:ILPT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.69. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a net margin of 39.59% and a return on equity of 8.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.53%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.67%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 113.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 325,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,268,000 after buying an additional 173,227 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 263,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,701,000 after buying an additional 26,704 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $921,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,577,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

ILPT is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.