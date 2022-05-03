INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT) Major Shareholder Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc Purchases 20,000 Shares

INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT – Get Rating) major shareholder Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $71.80 per share, with a total value of $1,436,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 708,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,864,915. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, May 2nd, Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc purchased 37,905 shares of INDUS Realty Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $71.79 per share, with a total value of $2,721,199.95.
- On Wednesday, April 27th, Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc acquired 197 shares of INDUS Realty Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $72.00 per share, with a total value of $14,184.00.
- On Monday, April 25th, Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc acquired 4,107 shares of INDUS Realty Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $71.99 per share, with a total value of $295,662.93.
- On Wednesday, April 13th, Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc acquired 688 shares of INDUS Realty Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $72.00 per share, with a total value of $49,536.00.
- On Monday, April 11th, Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc acquired 9,001 shares of INDUS Realty Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $71.94 per share, with a total value of $647,531.94.
- On Wednesday, April 6th, Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc acquired 61 shares of INDUS Realty Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $72.00 per share, with a total value of $4,392.00.
- On Monday, March 28th, Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc acquired 4,076 shares of INDUS Realty Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $73.43 per share, with a total value of $299,300.68.
- On Friday, March 25th, Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc acquired 1,124 shares of INDUS Realty Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $71.99 per share, with a total value of $80,916.76.
- On Wednesday, March 23rd, Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc purchased 7,026 shares of INDUS Realty Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $71.99 per share, with a total value of $505,801.74.
- On Monday, March 14th, Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc purchased 5,934 shares of INDUS Realty Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $71.98 per share, with a total value of $427,129.32.
NASDAQ:INDT traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.19. 20,821 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,984. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.77. INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $60.77 and a one year high of $82.94. The company has a market cap of $735.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.60 and a beta of 0.83.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of INDUS Realty Trust by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of INDUS Realty Trust by 142.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of INDUS Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of INDUS Realty Trust by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of INDUS Realty Trust by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.78% of the company’s stock.
Separately, BTIG Research boosted their price target on INDUS Realty Trust from $74.00 to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.57.
About INDUS Realty Trust (Get Rating)
INDUS Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate business principally engaged in developing, acquiring, managing and leasing industrial/warehouse properties. INDUS owns 41 buildings totaling approximately 4.6 million square feet (4.2 million of which is industrial/warehouse space) in Connecticut, Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Florida in addition to over 3,400 acres of undeveloped land.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on INDUS Realty Trust (INDT)
- Institutional Support For Rockwell International Begins To Erode
- Another Buy The Dip Opportunity In Freshpet
- Inflation Wreaks Havoc On Haverty Furniture Company
- Tractor Supply Stock Should Plow Ahead
- MarketBeat Podcast: Investing In Innovation, Robotics, AI and Healthcare
Receive News & Ratings for INDUS Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INDUS Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.