INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT) Major Shareholder Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc Purchases 20,000 Shares

INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT – Get Rating) major shareholder Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $71.80 per share, with a total value of $1,436,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 708,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,864,915. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 2nd, Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc purchased 37,905 shares of INDUS Realty Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $71.79 per share, with a total value of $2,721,199.95.

On Wednesday, April 27th, Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc acquired 197 shares of INDUS Realty Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $72.00 per share, with a total value of $14,184.00.

On Monday, April 25th, Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc acquired 4,107 shares of INDUS Realty Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $71.99 per share, with a total value of $295,662.93.

On Wednesday, April 13th, Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc acquired 688 shares of INDUS Realty Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $72.00 per share, with a total value of $49,536.00.

On Monday, April 11th, Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc acquired 9,001 shares of INDUS Realty Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $71.94 per share, with a total value of $647,531.94.

On Wednesday, April 6th, Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc acquired 61 shares of INDUS Realty Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $72.00 per share, with a total value of $4,392.00.

On Monday, March 28th, Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc acquired 4,076 shares of INDUS Realty Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $73.43 per share, with a total value of $299,300.68.

On Friday, March 25th, Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc acquired 1,124 shares of INDUS Realty Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $71.99 per share, with a total value of $80,916.76.

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc purchased 7,026 shares of INDUS Realty Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $71.99 per share, with a total value of $505,801.74.

On Monday, March 14th, Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc purchased 5,934 shares of INDUS Realty Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $71.98 per share, with a total value of $427,129.32.

NASDAQ:INDT traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.19. 20,821 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,984. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.77. INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $60.77 and a one year high of $82.94. The company has a market cap of $735.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.60 and a beta of 0.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. INDUS Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 52.89%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of INDUS Realty Trust by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of INDUS Realty Trust by 142.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of INDUS Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of INDUS Realty Trust by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of INDUS Realty Trust by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.78% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BTIG Research boosted their price target on INDUS Realty Trust from $74.00 to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.57.

About INDUS Realty Trust (Get Rating)

INDUS Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate business principally engaged in developing, acquiring, managing and leasing industrial/warehouse properties. INDUS owns 41 buildings totaling approximately 4.6 million square feet (4.2 million of which is industrial/warehouse space) in Connecticut, Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Florida in addition to over 3,400 acres of undeveloped land.

