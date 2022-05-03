IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI) Shares Bought by Baron Financial Group LLC

Baron Financial Group LLC raised its stake in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,810 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,880 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Baron Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Baron Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.29% of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF worth $2,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Anfield Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 43,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 55,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 648.9% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 66,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,527 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of QAI stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,483. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.25. IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF has a 12-month low of $29.55 and a 12-month high of $32.43.

