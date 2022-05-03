Indexed Finance Price Tops $1.15 (NDX)

Indexed Finance (NDX) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 3rd. One Indexed Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $1.15 or 0.00003049 BTC on popular exchanges. Indexed Finance has a market cap of $985,824.21 and approximately $11,734.00 worth of Indexed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Indexed Finance has traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002644 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 200.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000770 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001605 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.82 or 0.00221613 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.71 or 0.00038893 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.86 or 0.00425285 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $71,792.24 or 1.89805004 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Indexed Finance Profile

Indexed Finance was first traded on December 15th, 2020. Indexed Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 854,801 coins. Indexed Finance’s official Twitter account is @ndxfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Indexed Finance is a project focused on the development of passive portfolio management strategies for the Ethereum network.Indexed Finance is managed by the holders of its governance token NDX, which is used to vote on proposals for protocol updates and high-level index management such as the definition of market sectors and the creation of new management strategies. “

Buying and Selling Indexed Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Indexed Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Indexed Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Indexed Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

