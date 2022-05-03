IMARA Inc. (NASDAQ:IMRA) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

IMARA Inc. (NASDAQ:IMRA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 92,500 shares, a decrease of 23.7% from the March 31st total of 121,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 429,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of IMRA traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.30. 26,564 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 361,366. IMARA has a 52 week low of $0.97 and a 52 week high of $9.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.18. The firm has a market cap of $34.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 2.60.

IMARA (NASDAQ:IMRA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.26. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.09) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that IMARA will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on IMRA shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on IMARA from $12.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of IMARA in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Citigroup lowered IMARA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded IMARA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.75.

In related news, major shareholder Enterprise Associates 14 New sold 439,088 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.07, for a total value of $469,824.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,611,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,793,823.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David M. Mott purchased 50,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.30 per share, for a total transaction of $65,517.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 697,247 shares of company stock worth $976,448 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 39.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IMARA by 2,122.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 843,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 805,786 shares during the period. Lion Point Capital LP bought a new position in IMARA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,399,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP bought a new position in IMARA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,383,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in IMARA by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 439,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 165,300 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in IMARA by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 429,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,390,000 after buying an additional 106,705 shares during the period. 71.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IMARA Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients with rare genetic disorders of hemoglobin. Its lead product candidate is IMR-687, an oral and once-a-day therapeutic that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of sickle cell disease and ß-thalassemia.

