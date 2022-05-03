II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) Receives $81.57 Average PT from Brokerages

II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $81.57.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on IIVI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on II-VI in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on II-VI from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Bank of America upped their price target on II-VI from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on II-VI from $104.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on II-VI from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.

II-VI stock traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.67. 1,047,978 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,306,070. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.04. The company has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 28.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.61. II-VI has a fifty-two week low of $54.35 and a fifty-two week high of $75.23.

II-VI ( NASDAQ:IIVI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $806.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $816.20 million. II-VI had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 9.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. On average, analysts expect that II-VI will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Enrico Digirolomo sold 1,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.36, for a total value of $91,269.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Christopher Koeppen sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total value of $30,855.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 29,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,809,892.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,829 shares of company stock valued at $994,357. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of II-VI by 276.0% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in II-VI in the 4th quarter worth about $140,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in II-VI by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,934 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in II-VI in the 4th quarter worth about $284,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in II-VI in the 3rd quarter worth about $415,000. 97.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, optoelectronic components, and devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment provides optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers, fiber-lasers, and direct diode lasers for materials processing applications; infrared optical components and high-precision optical assemblies for aerospace and defense, medical, and commercial laser imaging applications; semiconductor lasers and detectors for optical interconnects and sensing applications; engineered materials for thermoelectric, ceramics, and silicon carbide various applications; and compound semiconductor epitaxial wafers for applications in optical and wireless communication.

