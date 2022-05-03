ICC Labs (CVE:ICC) Trading Down 5.8%

ICC Labs Inc. (CVE:ICC – Get Rating)’s share price fell 5.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$1.61 and last traded at C$1.62. 646,156 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 799,310 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.72.
The stock has a market cap of C$223.63 million and a PE ratio of 95.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.62.
ICC Labs Company Profile (CVE:ICC)
Featured Articles
- onsemi Is A Deep-Value In The Chip Sector
- Is The FOMC About To Spark A Massive Stock Market Correction?
- Enphase Energy Has a Sunny Future With Some Clouds in the Short Term
- Knight-Swift Transportation Stock is a Logistics Winner
- Why is Chevron Stock Falling After Strong Earnings?
Receive News & Ratings for ICC Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICC Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.