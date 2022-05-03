HSBC (LON:HSBA) PT Set at GBX 640 by UBS Group

HSBC (LON:HSBA – Get Rating) has been given a GBX 640 ($8.00) price target by analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 25.64% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on HSBA. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 710 ($8.87) price target on HSBC in a report on Monday. Shore Capital lowered shares of HSBC to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 510 ($6.37) price target on shares of HSBC in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 574 ($7.17) price target on shares of HSBC in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of HSBC from GBX 725 ($9.06) to GBX 735 ($9.18) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 559.42 ($6.99).

HSBA stock traded up GBX 8.08 ($0.10) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 509.38 ($6.36). 25,273,424 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,656,479. The firm has a market capitalization of £102.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33. HSBC has a 52-week low of GBX 358.45 ($4.48) and a 52-week high of GBX 567.20 ($7.09). The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 509.28 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 483.72.

In other HSBC news, insider Ewen Stevenson sold 57,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 488 ($6.10), for a total transaction of £282,473.92 ($352,871.86).

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

