Host Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:HST) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Host Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:HST – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Shares of HST traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $20.13. 7,089,064 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,524,266. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.97. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $14.67 and a 1 year high of $21.44.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:HST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $998.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $899.62 million.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

