Horizon Global (HZN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 5th.

Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $164.27 million during the quarter.

Shares of HZN opened at $3.72 on Tuesday. Horizon Global has a 12 month low of $3.62 and a 12 month high of $10.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.97.

In other Horizon Global news, Director John Frederick Barrett acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.52 per share, with a total value of $90,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director John C. Kennedy acquired 11,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.04 per share, for a total transaction of $58,282.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 55,179 shares of company stock worth $274,648 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 19.82% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Global by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 390,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,119,000 after purchasing an additional 4,244 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Horizon Global by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 144,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 7,241 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in Horizon Global by 109.6% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 35,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 18,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Horizon Global by 71.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 19,644 shares in the last quarter. 68.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Horizon Global in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Horizon Global Company Profile

Horizon Global Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of towing, trailering, cargo management, and other related accessory products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Horizon Americas and Horizon Europe-Africa. The company provides towing products, such as hitches/tow bars, fifth wheels, gooseneck hitches, weight distribution systems, brake controllers, wiring harnesses, draw bars, ball mounts, crossbars, security products, and other towing accessories.

