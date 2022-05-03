Horan Securities Inc. Takes Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,739 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its stake in General Electric by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 7,623 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 6,731 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. 55I LLC now owns 2,911 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GE traded up $2.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,845,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,986,061. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.88. General Electric has a 12-month low of $72.61 and a 12-month high of $116.17. The stock has a market cap of $85.48 billion, a PE ratio of -16.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $90.62 and its 200 day moving average is $96.19.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. General Electric had a negative net margin of 6.43% and a positive return on equity of 6.41%. The company had revenue of $17.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.92 billion. The firm’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently -6.99%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on General Electric from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of General Electric from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.69.

In other news, CEO H Lawrence Culp, Jr. bought 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $74.53 per share, for a total transaction of $4,844,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 211,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,741,481.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

