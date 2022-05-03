Horan Securities Inc. Takes $733,000 Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $733,000. Fifth Third Bancorp accounts for approximately 0.4% of Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FITB. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,378,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,148,763,000 after acquiring an additional 282,498 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 25,255,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,071,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884,871 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,272,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $308,642,000 after purchasing an additional 733,355 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,746,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,323,000 after purchasing an additional 97,156 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $282,824,000. 81.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, President Timothy Spence sold 4,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.07, for a total transaction of $219,103.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Greg D. Carmichael sold 67,687 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total value of $3,330,877.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 124,745 shares of company stock worth $5,671,555. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

FITB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wolfe Research cut Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.46.

FITB stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.31. 5,811,766 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,571,512. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.50. The stock has a market cap of $26.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.30. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $34.35 and a fifty-two week high of $50.64.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.01). Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 31.14% and a return on equity of 12.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 34.38%.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

