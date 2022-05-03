Horan Securities Inc. Takes $367,000 Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 885 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Engine NO. 1 LLC boosted its position in Accenture by 68.2% in the third quarter. Engine NO. 1 LLC now owns 3,417 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Accenture by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 169,310 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $70,188,000 after buying an additional 10,044 shares during the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Accenture by 1.5% in the third quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 64,972 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $20,786,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Accenture by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 48,675 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $20,178,000 after buying an additional 2,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in Accenture by 2.3% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 19,833 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,345,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ACN traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $304.82. 2,121,670 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,674,722. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $276.88 and a 52-week high of $417.37. The company has a market capitalization of $193.23 billion, a PE ratio of 30.73, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $321.14 and its 200-day moving average is $348.47.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.17. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. Accenture’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 10.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.11%.

In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.06, for a total value of $148,078.20. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 26,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,326,090.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.64, for a total transaction of $680,545.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,999 shares of company stock valued at $6,964,641. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ACN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Accenture from $460.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Accenture from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Accenture from $446.00 to $386.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Accenture from $440.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Accenture to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $383.35.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

