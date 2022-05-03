Horan Securities Inc. Purchases New Shares in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 247.2% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 80.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

TT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Vertical Research cut shares of Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $214.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Trane Technologies from $213.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $216.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $174.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.44.

In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 5,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $941,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 5,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.60, for a total value of $790,994.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,424 shares of company stock valued at $2,295,970. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TT traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $139.50. 2,822,468 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,649,277. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $151.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.05. The firm has a market cap of $32.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.90, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.03. Trane Technologies plc has a twelve month low of $137.72 and a twelve month high of $207.06.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 23.09% and a net margin of 10.07%. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.58%.

About Trane Technologies (Get Rating)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.