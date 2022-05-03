Horan Securities Inc. Purchases New Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FLOT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,271,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702,326 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,103,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063,784 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 103.1% in the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 26,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 899,328 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,986,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,829,000 after buying an additional 527,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,613,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,262,000 after buying an additional 490,888 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.52. 1,701,439 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.76 and a 12 month high of $51.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.65.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.