Horan Securities Inc. Buys Shares of 502 Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 502 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 1,574.6% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 426,147 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,345,000 after acquiring an additional 400,699 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Cintas during the third quarter valued at $88,494,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cintas during the third quarter valued at $64,966,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 17.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 868,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $330,776,000 after buying an additional 130,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 12.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,093,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $416,424,000 after buying an additional 121,180 shares in the last quarter. 65.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus lowered their price target on Cintas from $490.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Cintas from $430.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Cintas from $416.00 to $389.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Cintas in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $517.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Cintas from $460.00 to $493.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $451.40.

In other news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.24, for a total value of $5,290,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,245,602.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.23, for a total value of $3,478,686.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CTAS traded down $1.15 on Tuesday, hitting $390.31. 484,321 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 534,081. Cintas Co. has a 52 week low of $338.00 and a 52 week high of $461.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.94 billion, a PE ratio of 34.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $401.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $411.92.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 34.05% and a net margin of 15.88%. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 11.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is 33.60%.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

