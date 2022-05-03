Horan Securities Inc. Buys New Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,280,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,195,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,939 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 62.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,646,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $191,331,000 after purchasing an additional 635,641 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,212,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,885,239,000 after purchasing an additional 567,169 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,134,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $944,997,000 after purchasing an additional 566,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 691.4% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 555,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,009,000 after purchasing an additional 485,653 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $106.40. 6,565,977 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,886,039. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $106.23 and a 1 year high of $118.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.35.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

