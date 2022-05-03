Horan Securities Inc. Acquires New Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,827 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,666,477 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,741,785,000 after buying an additional 595,313 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 207.6% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,189 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 8,226 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $457,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 860 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AIA Group Ltd lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 9,936 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares during the period. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $172.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on Walt Disney from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.04.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $29,945.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:DIS traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $113.55. 10,700,095 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,465,113. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $206.73 billion, a PE ratio of 67.59, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.58. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $111.01 and a one year high of $187.58.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.20 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 6.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Profile (Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.