Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Downgraded by TheStreet to “C+”

TheStreet downgraded shares of Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $196.00 to $203.00 in a report on Monday. Citigroup increased their target price on Honeywell International from $229.00 to $232.00 in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Honeywell International from $243.00 to $230.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $226.00 to $211.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $227.14.

Shares of HON opened at $196.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $134.95 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $193.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Honeywell International has a 1 year low of $174.42 and a 1 year high of $236.86.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 15.30%. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.06%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, St. James Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

