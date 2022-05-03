Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by Middleton & Co Inc MA

Middleton & Co Inc MA cut its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 84.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,004 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,453 shares during the quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. 74.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HON has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Honeywell International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $265.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Friday, January 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.14.

Honeywell International stock traded up $3.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $197.04. 5,359,418 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,618,058. The company has a market capitalization of $135.07 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $193.44 and a 200 day moving average of $198.22. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.42 and a 1-year high of $236.86.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 52.06%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

