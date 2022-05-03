HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HomeStreet, Inc. is a diversified financial services company. The Company is engaged in real estate lending, including mortgage banking activities and retail and business banking operations and serves consumers and businesses in the Pacific Northwest and Hawaii. It offers deposit and investment products and cash management services and single family loans and commercial loans. HomeStreet’s primary subsidiaries are HomeStreet Bank and HomeStreet Capital Corporation. It operates in Washington, Oregon, Idaho and Hawaii. HomeStreet, Inc. is headquartered in Seattle, Washington. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley cut their price objective on HomeStreet from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on HomeStreet in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:HMST opened at $41.03 on Friday. HomeStreet has a fifty-two week low of $36.20 and a fifty-two week high of $57.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $767.30 million, a PE ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.42.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.06. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 31.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that HomeStreet will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.34%.

In related news, EVP Jay C. Iseman sold 2,904 shares of HomeStreet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.54, for a total value of $149,672.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HMST. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of HomeStreet by 109.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 390,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,287,000 after purchasing an additional 204,160 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of HomeStreet by 92.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 367,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,128,000 after purchasing an additional 176,884 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 1,093.5% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 181,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,458,000 after acquiring an additional 166,645 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 367.8% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 187,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,720,000 after acquiring an additional 147,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 64.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 340,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,715,000 after acquiring an additional 132,982 shares during the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank that provides commercial, mortgage, and consumer/retail banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers personal and business checking, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit; credit cards; insurance; and treasury management products and services.

