Hochschild Mining plc (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) Short Interest Down 31.2% in April

Hochschild Mining plc (OTCMKTS:HCHDF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 348,900 shares, a decrease of 31.2% from the March 31st total of 507,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 14.3 days.

HCHDF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 250 ($3.12) to GBX 200 ($2.50) in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Hochschild Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 391 ($4.88) to GBX 376 ($4.70) in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 150 ($1.87) to GBX 125 ($1.56) in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 210 ($2.62) to GBX 205 ($2.56) in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $226.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HCHDF traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.50. 33,186 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,656. Hochschild Mining has a 52 week low of $1.30 and a 52 week high of $2.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.73.

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. The company holds 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru; a 51% interest in the San Jose silver/gold mine is located in Argentina; and Arcata, an underground operation located in the Department of Arequipa in southern Peru.

