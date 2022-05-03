Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) Shares Sold by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lessened its stake in shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 349 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Hilltop were worth $852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hilltop during the 4th quarter worth about $1,744,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Hilltop by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 12,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Hilltop by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 296,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,670,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Hilltop in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,978,000. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Hilltop by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 84,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,765,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HTH opened at $30.15 on Tuesday. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.07 and a 52 week high of $39.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.19.

Hilltop ( NYSE:HTH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.25). Hilltop had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The business had revenue of $316.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. Hilltop’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.54%.

HTH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Hilltop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hilltop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Hilltop from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.26.

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking, and financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

