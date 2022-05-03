Hiblocks Hits 24-Hour Volume of $121,020.00 (HIBS)

Hiblocks (HIBS) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. One Hiblocks coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. Hiblocks has a market cap of $16.30 million and approximately $121,020.00 worth of Hiblocks was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Hiblocks has traded down 17.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002595 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001618 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.93 or 0.00220324 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002028 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 232.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000454 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.18 or 0.00039392 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.16 or 0.00425872 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $70,091.42 or 1.81833249 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Hiblocks Coin Profile

Hiblocks’ total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,206,678,425 coins. The official website for Hiblocks is www.hiblocks.io

According to CryptoCompare, “hiblocks is a blockchain-based social media curation platform that provides rewards for its curators. Through a simplified sharing process, users can easily curate through content sharing. Users earn HiTokens through various activities on the platform. “

Hiblocks Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hiblocks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hiblocks should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hiblocks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

