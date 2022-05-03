Heritage Trust Co Sells 715 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Heritage Trust Co lowered its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 715 shares during the quarter. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $4,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.6% during the third quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 53,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after buying an additional 2,374 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,698,000. MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 11.9% during the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 47,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,512,000 after acquiring an additional 5,077 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 1.8% during the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 115,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,053,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Coca-Cola by 2.8% in the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 85,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,465,000 after buying an additional 2,306 shares during the last quarter. 68.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.29.

Shares of KO traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $63.25. The company had a trading volume of 643,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,347,854. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $52.28 and a 52-week high of $67.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.57. The firm has a market cap of $274.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.58.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.83 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 25.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.95%.

In related news, CFO John Murphy sold 154,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.29, for a total transaction of $9,597,643.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 17,709 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total transaction of $1,108,583.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 548,619 shares of company stock valued at $34,831,706 in the last three months. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

