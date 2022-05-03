Heritage Trust Co Sells 155 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Heritage Trust Co trimmed its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Stiles Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth $1,054,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 547,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,402,000 after purchasing an additional 5,208 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 6,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 579,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,816,000 after purchasing an additional 219,895 shares in the last quarter. 62.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Robert Alexander Glenn sold 1,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $150,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total transaction of $43,388.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,852 shares of company stock worth $3,549,183. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DUK stock traded down $1.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $108.70. 3,827,672 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,981,402. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.35. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $95.48 and a 12-month high of $116.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94. Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DUK shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.73.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

