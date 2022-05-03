Heritage Trust Co Sells 1,181 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Heritage Trust Co decreased its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,181 shares during the quarter. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XEL. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 38.7% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,342,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,880,000 after purchasing an additional 374,283 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 5.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 150,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,406,000 after purchasing an additional 7,442 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 8.9% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 43,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 3,536 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Xcel Energy by 3.8% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 39,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,448,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in Xcel Energy by 7.6% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 4,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Xcel Energy stock traded down $0.59 on Monday, reaching $72.67. 4,386,454 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,420,527. The company has a market capitalization of $39.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.36. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.15 and a 52 week high of $76.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 11.84%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Xcel Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.4875 dividend. This is a boost from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.22%.

Several research firms have commented on XEL. Mizuho upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI raised shares of Xcel Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.40.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

