Heritage Trust Co Lowers Stock Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Heritage Trust Co trimmed its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,861 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 444 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Corning were worth $2,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GLW. Stiles Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Corning in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,604,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corning by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 574,834 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $21,401,000 after buying an additional 44,593 shares in the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 71.5% in the 4th quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,068 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 4,199 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in Corning by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 391,253 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $14,566,000 after acquiring an additional 61,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Corning by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 11,709 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 13,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $559,573.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert P. France sold 2,190 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $76,715.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,050,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,039 shares of company stock worth $1,090,340 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GLW traded up $0.33 on Tuesday, hitting $36.29. 109,277 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,214,679. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $33.21 and a 1-year high of $46.45. The company has a market capitalization of $30.69 billion, a PE ratio of 28.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.70 and its 200 day moving average is $37.80.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 21.56% and a net margin of 13.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Corning’s payout ratio is 86.40%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GLW. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Corning from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Corning from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna raised Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Corning currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.27.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

