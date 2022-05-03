Heritage Trust Co Increases Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Heritage Trust Co grew its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,393 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,481 shares during the quarter. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Oracle were worth $7,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Oracle by 564.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,862,200 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $336,513,000 after buying an additional 3,281,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Oracle by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,477,054 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $971,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342,602 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth about $92,526,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in Oracle by 41.2% during the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 2,826,029 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $246,232,000 after purchasing an additional 825,000 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,001,088 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,395,455,000 after buying an additional 683,095 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

ORCL traded down $0.71 on Tuesday, hitting $73.29. 110,873 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,256,353. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.23 and a fifty-two week high of $106.34. The stock has a market cap of $195.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.74.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $10.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 383.80% and a net margin of 18.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.04%.

In other Oracle news, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $504,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,523,031.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 43.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ORCL. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Oracle from $87.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $100.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.09.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

