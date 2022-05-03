Heritage Trust Co Has $696,000 Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Heritage Trust Co cut its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 86.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 23,203 shares during the quarter. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Texas Instruments by 2.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 187,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,093,000 after acquiring an additional 3,785 shares during the period. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. increased its position in Texas Instruments by 2.9% during the third quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 10,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. First National Trust Co increased its position in Texas Instruments by 0.7% during the third quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 43,557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,372,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, AIA Group Ltd increased its position in Texas Instruments by 24.5% during the third quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 127,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,520,000 after acquiring an additional 25,126 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Amichai Ron sold 2,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.96, for a total transaction of $350,282.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 4,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.54, for a total value of $698,361.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TXN stock traded up $3.75 on Monday, reaching $174.00. The company had a trading volume of 5,851,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,301,954. The company has a current ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $160.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $175.41 and a 200-day moving average of $182.18. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $160.50 and a 12 month high of $202.26.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.17. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 64.89% and a net margin of 43.34%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 52.63%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TXN. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $198.00 to $181.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.53.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

