Heritage Trust Co Has $542,000 Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Heritage Trust Co reduced its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the quarter. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Eaton were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management raised its stake in Eaton by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Eaton by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Eaton by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Eaton by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ETN stock traded up $1.48 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $146.50. 2,729,474 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,051,404. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $58.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $149.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.44. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $139.12 and a fifty-two week high of $175.72.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 10.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Eaton’s payout ratio is 60.67%.

In other news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 11,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,777,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sandra Pianalto bought 243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $151.58 per share, for a total transaction of $36,833.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ETN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird set a $167.00 price objective on shares of Eaton in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $184.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Eaton from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Eaton from $162.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.94.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

