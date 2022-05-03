Heritage Trust Co Has $2.11 Million Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Heritage Trust Co lessened its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 252 shares during the quarter. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Chubb by 1.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,179,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,888,607,000 after purchasing an additional 364,428 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,169,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $549,847,000 after purchasing an additional 358,034 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,502,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,827,000 after buying an additional 348,808 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 76.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 804,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,615,000 after buying an additional 348,500 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,289,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $397,129,000 after buying an additional 283,313 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 610 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.97, for a total transaction of $125,641.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 22,436 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $4,823,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,666 shares of company stock worth $8,709,616. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chubb stock traded up $3.81 on Tuesday, hitting $208.98. 17,892 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,491,932. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $209.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.73. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $155.78 and a one year high of $218.99.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.34. Chubb had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 19.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 14.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 17.04%.

CB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Chubb from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $189.00 to $203.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $244.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Chubb from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.80.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

