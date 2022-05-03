Heritage Trust Co Has $14.91 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Heritage Trust Co lifted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,152 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.9% of Heritage Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $14,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Adams Wealth Management raised its stake in Alphabet by 100.8% during the fourth quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 116 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 15,200 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $3,051,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 254,248 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $735,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 194 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 21,516 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $62,258,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded up $9.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2,352.56. The stock had a trading volume of 29,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,353,664. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2,638.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,771.39. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,230.05 and a 52 week high of $3,042.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87.

Alphabet’s stock is going to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $26.29 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,210.00 to $3,470.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,308.77.

In related news, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $6,073,818.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,992.62, for a total transaction of $8,977,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 597,733 shares of company stock worth $153,146,891. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

