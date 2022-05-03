Heritage Trust Co Grows Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Heritage Trust Co boosted its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 29.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,443 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares during the quarter. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MU. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 493.2% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,864,469 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,055,080,000 after purchasing an additional 12,358,857 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 24,545,270 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,742,232,000 after purchasing an additional 6,862,615 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 40,391,375 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,138,904,000 after acquiring an additional 3,492,076 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new position in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $136,248,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 289.1% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,790,549 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $127,093,000 after buying an additional 1,330,377 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $425,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.17, for a total transaction of $25,581.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Micron Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Wedbush upgraded Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, New Street Research assumed coverage on Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.32.

Shares of Micron Technology stock traded up $2.41 during trading on Monday, reaching $70.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,336,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,810,984. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.30. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.67 and a fifty-two week high of $98.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $78.84 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.16.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 28.95%. The business had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 5.03%.

Micron Technology Profile (Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.