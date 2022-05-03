Heritage Trust Co Cuts Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Heritage Trust Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,363 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $3,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MO. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth about $897,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. CMG Global Holdings LLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. CMG Global Holdings LLC now owns 60,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,859,000 after buying an additional 14,347 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 604,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,649,000 after buying an additional 39,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Altria Group by 369.8% in the 4th quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 12,417 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on MO. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.86.

Shares of NYSE:MO traded up $0.26 on Tuesday, reaching $55.64. 157,034 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,710,470. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.44. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.53 and a fifty-two week high of $57.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.65, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.50.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Altria Group had a net margin of 11.64% and a negative return on equity of 2,506.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 219.51%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

