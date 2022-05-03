Heritage Trust Co Buys 11,755 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Heritage Trust Co increased its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 88.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,044 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,755 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in PayPal were worth $4,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,802,000. American National Bank increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 30,250 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,705,000 after acquiring an additional 11,661 shares in the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Stiles Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth $447,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 321,321 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $60,595,000 after purchasing an additional 4,445 shares in the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $90.47. The stock had a trading volume of 219,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,064,156. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $82.12 and a one year high of $310.16.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 13.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,245 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.34, for a total value of $527,823.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 40,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total transaction of $4,100,164.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 24,894 shares of company stock worth $2,965,405 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $155.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group cut their price target on PayPal from $263.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on PayPal from $200.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, BTIG Research lowered PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.83.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

