Heritage Trust Co Boosts Stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Heritage Trust Co raised its position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KEY. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 306.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,950,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $301,618,000 after purchasing an additional 10,516,305 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 4,070.9% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 5,930,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,210,000 after purchasing an additional 5,787,985 shares during the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 101.6% during the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 3,317,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671,700 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 33,333,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $720,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in KeyCorp by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,187,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $328,347,000 after buying an additional 1,255,892 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.24% of the company’s stock.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of KeyCorp from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KeyCorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.83.

In other news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,362 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total transaction of $122,575.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KEY traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $19.47. 10,348,134 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,708,680. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $17.90 and a 52 week high of $27.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.91 billion, a PE ratio of 7.88, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.62.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.04). KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 31.30%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

KeyCorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.