Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.47.

HTGC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Hercules Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Compass Point downgraded Hercules Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Hercules Capital from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler downgraded Hercules Capital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hercules Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Hercules Capital stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $16.54. 1,675,580 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,345,898. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.89 and its 200 day moving average is $17.41. Hercules Capital has a 52 week low of $15.91 and a 52 week high of $19.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Hercules Capital ( NYSE:HTGC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 61.98%. The business had revenue of $72.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. Hercules Capital’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Hercules Capital will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.98%. Hercules Capital’s payout ratio is 92.31%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HTGC. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in Hercules Capital by 92.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 509,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,465,000 after purchasing an additional 244,809 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Hercules Capital by 1,006.7% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 206,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,425,000 after purchasing an additional 187,809 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Hercules Capital by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,086,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,044,000 after purchasing an additional 173,842 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Hercules Capital by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 931,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,475,000 after purchasing an additional 170,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Hercules Capital by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 715,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,965,000 after purchasing an additional 159,349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.51% of the company’s stock.

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

