Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Issues Earnings Results

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.11, RTT News reports. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of HSIC opened at $80.45 on Tuesday. Henry Schein has a 12-month low of $70.25 and a 12-month high of $92.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.75.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Henry Schein from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Barrington Research upped their target price on Henry Schein from $96.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Henry Schein from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Henry Schein from $98.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.50.

In related news, Director Scott Philip Serota purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $85.87 per share, with a total value of $85,870.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Mark E. Mlotek sold 24,075 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total value of $1,997,984.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,182,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,479,000 after buying an additional 68,069 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 463,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,927,000 after purchasing an additional 4,229 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 249,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,374,000 after purchasing an additional 31,403 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 247,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 36,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. 94.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

