HempCoin Trading Down 26.6% This Week (THC)

HempCoin (THC) traded down 17.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 3rd. One HempCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0029 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HempCoin has a market capitalization of $770,274.69 and $573.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, HempCoin has traded 26.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,368.31 or 1.00071837 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.42 or 0.00048050 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001108 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001191 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002054 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00020710 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001363 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001495 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002603 BTC.

HempCoin Profile

HempCoin (CRYPTO:THC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 266,039,328 coins and its circulating supply is 265,904,178 coins. The official website for HempCoin is hempcoin.org . The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @TheHempCoin . The official message board for HempCoin is medium.com/the-center-branch

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hempcoin is a Scrypt Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency for the hemp community. 7.14.2019 – THC's Migration to an asset chain of Komodo is LIVE. For ANY Support please join the Discord. “

HempCoin Coin Trading

