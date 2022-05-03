HelloFresh (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) Price Target Increased to €47.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

HelloFresh (OTCMKTS:HLFFF – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €40.00 ($42.11) to €47.00 ($49.47) in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on HelloFresh from €79.00 ($83.16) to €78.00 ($82.11) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of HelloFresh from €110.00 ($115.79) to €89.00 ($93.68) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of HelloFresh from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HelloFresh currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $81.75.

Get HelloFresh alerts:

HLFFF opened at $43.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.67. HelloFresh has a 1 year low of $35.00 and a 1 year high of $114.91.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-to-eat meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HelloFresh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HelloFresh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.