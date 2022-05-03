Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) Receives $7.25 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.25.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Helix Energy Solutions Group from $6.30 to $7.25 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

NYSE:HLX opened at $4.12 on Friday. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a 1 year low of $2.88 and a 1 year high of $6.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $624.80 million, a PE ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 2.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.01.

Helix Energy Solutions Group ( NYSE:HLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.08). Helix Energy Solutions Group had a negative return on equity of 6.09% and a negative net margin of 15.22%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Helix Energy Solutions Group will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 161,621 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,728 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 170,473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 9.5% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 34,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 3,003 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 0.4% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 931,624 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,615,000 after acquiring an additional 3,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Global Investment Management Co. increased its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 505,048 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 3,678 shares during the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

